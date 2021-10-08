Go to Jet Photog's profile
@jetphotog
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on HMD Global, Nokia 3.4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Duck in the water in Aviemore, Scotland

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

duck
ducks
ducks in water
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
turtle
sea life
reptile
anseriformes
mallard
Free stock photos

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking