Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jet Photog
@jetphotog
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
HMD Global, Nokia 3.4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Duck in the water in Aviemore, Scotland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duck
ducks
ducks in water
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
turtle
sea life
reptile
anseriformes
mallard
Free stock photos
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Boho
48 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Below the mist
16 photos · Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images