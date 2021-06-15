Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
montatip lilitsanong
@montatip
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
gardening
bud
HD Floral Wallpapers
natural
bloom
outdoor
branch
Spring Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
vegetation
blossom
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Posed & Poised
78 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures