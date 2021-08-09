Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Phuket, Thailand
Related tags
worship
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
shrine
sculpture
Free images
Related collections
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Us Humans
328 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures