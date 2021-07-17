Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Far Chinberdiev
@far5n10v
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zaamin District, Uzbekistan
Published
on
July 17, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Marifat mosque in Zaamin, Jizzakh.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uzbekistan
zaamin district
uzbekistan architecture
mosque
central asia
persian architecture
zaamin
jizzakh
building
architecture
dome
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Street style
118 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
Mothers Day
35 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child