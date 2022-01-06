Go to Sascha Bosshard's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

church
church interior
church altar
church building
architecture
building
altar
indoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
aisle
interior design
apse
cathedral
Free stock photos

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking