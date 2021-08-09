Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rotorua, New Zealand
Related tags
thermal
hot spring
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
vegetation
plant
HD Water Wallpapers
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
grove
yard
swamp
marsh
bog
field
stream
Backgrounds
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Spirit Animals
91 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers