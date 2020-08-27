Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kyle Kempt
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ames, IA, USA
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
stars and stripes
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
urban
building
neighborhood
countryside
rural
shelter
night
ames
ia
usa
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
universe
starry sky
sign
road sign
symbol
Free pictures
Related collections
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures