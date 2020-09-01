Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Benesh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shaniko, OR, USA
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vintage Fire Truck | Shaniko, Oregon
Related tags
shaniko
or
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
fire truck
HD Fire Wallpapers
old fire truck
Vintage Backgrounds
vintage fire truck
rural
oregon
ghost town
small town
old west
central oregon
pnw
pacific northwest
wild west
vehicle
truck
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Rainy Days
46 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
Portrait Mode
358 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor