Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zonayed Ahmed
@zonayedpca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mcleod ganj
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
india
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
mountain range
photography
photo
peak
countryside
land
Public domain images
Related collections
Go there together.
189 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Music
85 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures