Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ritesh Sonawane
@rds_shutter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
monument
world heritage site
history
building
architecture
column
pillar
monastery
housing
archaeology
Backgrounds
Related collections
Couples
228 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
FESTIVE
75 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Drone Pictures
2,272 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view