Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sinjar, Iraq
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sardashte Camp for Ezidi IDPs in Sinjar (Shingal).
Related tags
sinjar
iraq
HD Grey Wallpapers
shingal
idp camp
refugee camp
sardashte
yazidi
yezidi
ezidi
camping
tent
mountain tent
leisure activities
countryside
shelter
rural
building
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Refugee
18 photos
· Curated by Shelbey Hunt
refugee
human
text
PWH
27 photos
· Curated by Julie Rado
pwh
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Social Graphics
81 photos
· Curated by Samuel Landis
human
text
HD Grey Wallpapers