Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
botany macro
foliage bokeh
summer plants
nature in summer
plant portraits
bokeh plants
bokeh leaves
pure julia
flowering foliage in summer
summer foliage macro
summer bokeh plants
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
seasoning
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
411 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Instrumental
349 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar