Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Genevieve Curry
@salt_collector
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ladybug
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Grass Backgrounds
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
arachnid
spider
garden spider
wasp
andrena
hornet
Free stock photos
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos · Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
ROADS
173 photos · Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
1,995 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures