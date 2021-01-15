Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
switzerland
Nature Images
outdoors
storm
Winter Images & Pictures
blizzard
weather
ice
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Urban / Architecture
272 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers