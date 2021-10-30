Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rodrigo Trindade
@espelhosocial
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pessoas
mulher
executica
mulher no escritório
mulher com fundo branco
People Images & Pictures
human
female
apparel
blazer
clothing
coat
jacket
suit
overcoat
Women Images & Pictures
executive
thumbs up
finger
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Travel
292 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Night Sky
797 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor