Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
squirrel
rodent
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Blue
361 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Flowers, Nature, Whimsical
55 photos · Curated by Ameli Antoinette
Flower Images
plant
flora