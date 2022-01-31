Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joedith Lego
@jlego
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
pansy
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
BEAUTY FASHION
226 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
fashion
shoe
leg
Summer Tones
154 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Snow, Ice, and Winter
709 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers