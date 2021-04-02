Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paz Roz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tel Aviv, Israel
Published
on
April 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A view of Tel Aviv's buildings from the park
Related tags
tel aviv
israel
skyscraper
sky scrapers
tel aviv israel
israel nature
city building
city view
city views
city view from far
buildings
yarkon park
city landscape
landscape city
HD City Wallpapers
city buildings
iphone 12 pro
iphone pro max
high rise
building
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Tel Aviv
13 photos
· Curated by Paz Roz
tel aviv
israel
outdoor
Cityscape
508 photos
· Curated by JD
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
City buildings apts
4 photos
· Curated by Ed Alegre
HD City Wallpapers
building
outdoor