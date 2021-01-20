Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shazli Waquas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
January 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
himachal pradesh
india
People Images & Pictures
Sports Images
himachal tourism
Nature Backgrounds
snow mountain
travelling
natureportrait
human
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Sports Images
piste
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Clouds of Color
108 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
Books
610 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa