Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brissago, Schweiz
Published
on
May 8, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
brissago
schweiz
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
ticino
tessin
ascona
switzerland
locarno
lagomaggiore
svizzera
lake
aerial
aerialview
aerialphotography
drone
dronephotography
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial Shots
143 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
aerial
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ticino
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
ticino
outdoor
aerial
All images
214 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich