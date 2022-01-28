Go to Ferdy Tjiptoraharjo's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Batu, Batu City, East Java, Indonesia
Published agoSONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Highland Batu, Indonesia

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

batu
batu city
east java
indonesia
potrait
potrait photo
potraitphotography
land scape
landscape nature
HD Landscape Wallpapers
landscape photography
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
nature green
Nature Images
outdoors
fog
countryside
Smoke Backgrounds
weather
Free images

Related collections

Ebony Ladies
4,993 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking