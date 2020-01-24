Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Demi Vdk
@demixs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
geranium
blossom
Flower Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
Free stock photos
Related collections
flower
131 photos · Curated by javad safaei
Flower Images
plant
blossom
BS :: Gardens of Joy
296 photos · Curated by Bonnie Summerfeldt
garden
Flower Images
plant
314-Floral Waves Portraits
194 photos · Curated by Vee W
plant
blossom
Flower Images