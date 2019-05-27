Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jametlene Reskp
@reskp
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
rituel 2
61 photos
· Curated by Me Me
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Physics
96 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bustin
physic
electricity
outdoor
Compass mood board
37 photos
· Curated by Isa X
outdoor
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Related tags
compass
wristwatch
building
architecture
clock tower
tower
orientation
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images