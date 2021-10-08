Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chetra Khieu
@chetrakhieu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
siem reap
cambodia
khmer
siemreap
temple
angkor
Nature Images
outdoors
ruins
architecture
building
cliff
HD Water Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Signs
149 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Foliage
203 photos · Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers