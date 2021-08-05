Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Big Sur california
Related tags
big sur california
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
Landscape Images & Pictures
vegetation
road
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
coast
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
transportation
vehicle
abies
fir
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Climate Impacts
99 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Rainy Days
46 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers