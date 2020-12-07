Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
christmas bokeh
decorations for christmas
christmas decor
ball on a branch
christmas macro
christmas tree branch
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
pine
abies
fir
conifer
ornament
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
spruce
turtle
reptile
sea life
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Holiday
62 photos
· Curated by Tim Wilgus
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
plant
Xmas
36 photos
· Curated by Anna Brown
xma
Christmas Images
plant
Winter // New year & Christmas (minimalistic)
116 photos
· Curated by pure julia
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant