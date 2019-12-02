Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tayla Brand
@taylabrandpics
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jewellery in a dish, magazine
Related tags
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
meal
dish
human
People Images & Pictures
egg
Backgrounds
Related collections
Jewelry
76 photos
· Curated by Marcelle Uchôa
jewelry
accessory
bead
Flatlays and Styled Stock
2,530 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Stock Photos & Images
flatlay
business
Fashion and Beauty
2,406 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
beauty
fashion
style