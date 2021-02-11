Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lukáš Andel
@lukas_andel
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mushrooms on a tree
Related collections
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Wilds
74 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
fungus
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
agaric
mushroom
amanita
Nature Images
focus
Nature Backgrounds
mushrooms
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free images