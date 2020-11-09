Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
winter macro
red hair
red-haired girl in the snow
in the forest
russian winter
bokeh winter
red ponytail
siberian snow
snow macro
red pigtail
hair in the snow
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
hair
Free images
Related collections
Inspiration Diverse
316 photos
· Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
colors
168 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Local
90 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london