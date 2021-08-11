Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
München, Deutschland
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stinging nettle by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger
Related tags
münchen
deutschland
stinging nettle
wild herbs
brennessel
healthy herbs
Health Images
healthy lifestlye
healthy eating
plantbased
plants
plant
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
planter
Public domain images
Related collections
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Dark and Moody
498 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers