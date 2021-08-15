Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kartik Verma
@katz1995
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
samsung, SM-G975F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
veins
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth and Nature
130 photos · Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Textures
70 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Aerial
357 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers