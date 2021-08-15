Go to Kartik Verma's profile
@katz1995
Download free
green leaf with water droplets
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on samsung, SM-G975F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
veins
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
Public domain images

Related collections

Aerial
357 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking