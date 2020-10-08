Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Lutke
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A goat with blurred background - modern light in classic setting
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
goat
germany
Texture Backgrounds
block eyes
horns
sheep
hair
Brown Backgrounds
mammal
antelope
wildlife
mountain goat
Free pictures
Related collections
Goat
2 photos
· Curated by Albert Šmejkal
goat
mammal
antelope
horns
11 photos
· Curated by Ernesto Ramirez
horn
Animals Images & Pictures
goat
Animals
39 photos
· Curated by Verena Cohrs
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife