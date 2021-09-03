Go to Michael Alcorn's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white truck on gray sand during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tonopah, NV, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Rail car at silver mine

Related collections

Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Look Up
57 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
workspace
148 photos · Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking