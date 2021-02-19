Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lauerzersee, Switzerland
Published
on
February 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lauerzersee
switzerland
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
aerial view
slope
ice
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food
68 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
cafe
163 photos
· Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
Feet from above
257 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg