Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kitera Dent
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Red Rock Canyon, Nevada, USA
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A lone Joshua Tree sitting at sunset in the desert canyon.
Related tags
red rock canyon
nevada
usa
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
joshua
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
dry
hills
rock
Desert Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
wilderness
mesa
ground
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Plants, Flowers & Nature
27 photos
· Curated by Kitera Dent
Flower Images
plant
usa
Country Backgrounds
935 photos
· Curated by Joseph OL
HQ Background Images
country
field
Red Rock Canyon Desert
21 photos
· Curated by Kitera Dent
canyon
HD Red Wallpapers
Desert Images