Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
architecture
church
cathedral
tower
spire
steeple
monastery
housing
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
downtown
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images