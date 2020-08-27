Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blooming flower
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Neutrals
51 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Related tags
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
plant
petal
Rose Images
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
anther
Nature Images
outdoor
Summer Images & Pictures
petals
pollen
HD Red Wallpapers
Public domain images