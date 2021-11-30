Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronica White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sheep graze on a green hill in the Lake District
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
farm
agriculture
lake district
lake district national park
english countryside
lake district uk
farming
uk farm
england
english farm
farm animal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
field
outdoors
grassland
mammal
rural
Public domain images
Related collections
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Satisfying
28 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures