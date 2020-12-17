Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luiza Braun
@luizabraun
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taquara, RS, Brasil
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Garden Rose
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
taquara
rs
brasil
Flower Images
geranium
plant
blossom
Rose Images
Pink Backgrounds
petal
peony
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hero
80 photos · Curated by Charbel
hero
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
home
567 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len