Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pierre Jeanneret
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
lake
nature landscape
boat
Summer Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
mountain range
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
abies
fir
building
housing
shoreline
Public domain images
Related collections
People
127 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Water
1,937 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
To see the world
38 photos
· Curated by Iza
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoor