Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth Little
@elittle
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
butterfly Queen butterfly
Related tags
plant
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
monarch
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
The Colorful Collection
1,207 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture