Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abdelrahman Ismail
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kuala lumpur
federal territory of kuala lumpur
malaysia
temple
day
chinese
housing
architecture
monastery
building
shrine
pagoda
worship
Free pictures
Related collections
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Cool Background Ideas
301 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers