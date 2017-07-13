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Alexandra Gorn
alexagorn
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Food & Drink
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3 waffles on saucer with 2 cherry fruits beside fork and bread knife
Waffles
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Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
love
white
morning
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meal
plate
food and drink
sweet
fresh
waffle
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dessert
breakfast
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