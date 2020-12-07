Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
shady dell lost coast adventure
Related tags
lost coast
shady dell lost coast adventure
plant
Brown Backgrounds
fungus
mushroom
amanita
agaric
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Sorrow and Strength
64 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures