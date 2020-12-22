Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
iam_os
@iam_os
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published
on
December 22, 2020
Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
two girls take pictures with a Soviet retro film camera
Related tags
moscow
россия
photographer
camera
photography
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
lens
Eye Images
soviet
circles
double portrait
film
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
electronics
photo
face
Free images
Related collections
Vintage
56 photos
· Curated by Cheyenne
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
old
smile for the camera
1,379 photos
· Curated by Michael Grosen
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Film Photographers
59 photos
· Curated by Markus Winkler
film
photographer
human