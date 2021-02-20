Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dieter Wolf
@dieterwolf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Moonrise over Jonkershoek mountain range.
Related tags
stellenbosch
south africa
Moon Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
blue hour
moonrise
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
universe
night
Space Images & Pictures
Outer Space Pictures
astronomy
Mountain Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
peak
mountain range
full moon
Free stock photos
Related collections
Elements
117 photos
· Curated by Lia Lanzo
element
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountains
62 photos
· Curated by Lia Lanzo
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Moon Dynamic
553 photos
· Curated by Jane Adams
Moon Images & Pictures
outdoor
Space Images & Pictures