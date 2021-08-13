Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
zhang kaiyv
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, 北京市中国
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
北京颐和园
Related tags
beijing
北京市中国
建筑
北京
颐和园
色彩
晴朗
历史
古建筑
HD Green Wallpapers
architecture
building
temple
HD Teal Wallpapers
shrine
worship
pagoda
roof
spire
steeple
Creative Commons images
Related collections
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,512 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Flowers and Plants
345 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora