Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jesson Mata
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, WA, USA
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lantern on the garden steps.
Related tags
seattle
wa
usa
lantern
rock
path
lamp
garden
candle
fire hydrant
hydrant
plant
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
vase
potted plant
jar
pottery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
190 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers