Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ginevra Austine
@ginevraustine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bogor Botanical Gardens, Jalan Ir. Haji Juanda, Paledang, Bogor City, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS M6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bogor botanical gardens
jalan ir. haji juanda
paledang
bogor city
west java
indonesia
gardens
lotus
pond
leaves
pink flower
Flower Backgrounds
floating leaves
floating flower
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
HD Art Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Portraits
93 photos
· Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers