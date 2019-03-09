Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dan Smedley
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 9, 2019
NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rustic Bath Shower Mixer
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
tap
bath
shower
mixer
Vintage Backgrounds
rustic
home
country
HD Water Wallpapers
roll top
traditional
wash
wet
House Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
cottage
bathroom
indoors
shower faucet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
VIX
183 photos
· Curated by Mary McCarthy
vix
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
woooooork
712 photos
· Curated by Lisa Wang
woooooork
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
washrooms
11 photos
· Curated by Rachael Clampin
washroom
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoor